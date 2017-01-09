Tacoma hospitals increase security after woman tries to access birth centers

Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. - Several hospitals in Tacoma are on high alert after a woman tried to get into the newborn area of the birth center.

Hospital officials say the woman tried to get close to newborns at both Tacoma General and the Saint Joseph Medical Center on Friday. They say she didn't take or touch any children and was escorted out.

Security at Mary Bridge Children's, Auburn Medical Center and Good Samaritan Hospital has been increased.

Visitors will not be required to sign in, show ID and be escorted to the room they want to visit.



