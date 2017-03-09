Tacoma home destroyed by fire

Photos provided by Tacoma Fire.

Tacoma Fire will investigate what sparked an intense fire that burned a waterfront home to the ground.

Firefighters arrived at a home on the 3600 block of North Waterview Street just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews fought the flames from the outside of the home because it was too unsafe to go inside.

Firefighters say the home is destroyed but, luckily, no one was hurt.

Crews are still watching hot spots.

No word on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 KING