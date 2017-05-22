Tacoma considers soda tax

Soda at a convenience store. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Tacoma Pierce County Health Department leaders will address the Tacoma City Council on Tuesday about passing a sugar beverage tax to reduce chronic disease in Tacoma and Pierce County.

The tax is part of a larger strategic plan by the department to create healthy communities. A study conducted as part of the plan indicates 55 percent of adults live with at least one of four types of chronic disease in Pierce County including heart disease, stroke, diabetes cancer.

"All of the work that we're trying to do is very focused on trying to reduce sugar consumption," said Miae Aramori a program manager in the environmental health division of the Pierce County Health Department.

Aramori said reducing sugar intake can help prevent some chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes which she says is now being seen in younger children.

"This generation of children are going to have a lower life expectancy than ours and to me that's very alarming," Aramori said.

The study recommends local leaders implement a variety of policies including a sugared beverage tax to reduce chronic disease

"We know that that strategy has been used by other municipalities to address sugar consumption and try to decrease obesity." Aramori said.

Last month, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray recommended the City of Seattle pass a sugared beverage tax.

The City of Berkley California implemented a sugary drink tax more than a year ago and a recent report found the tax shifted people to purchase healthier beverages.

Lyn Elliot who works in Pierce County said the tax would be a good place to start

“We all know they're not good for us," she said. “But, you're going to have to tax them out of the market. It's got to be the most expensive thing to drink. Then we'll all just go to beer.”

