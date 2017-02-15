Tacoma church celebrates former 'Wings Over Jordan' choir member

Trinity Church members in Tacoma celebrated 91-year-old Myrtle Appling on Wednesday.

"Just having her around this church as a grandmother to the church is a wonderful thing," said Darrington Forbes, a member of the congregation.

Forbes says Appling’s story connects us to the history of black Americans, and the history of the world.

At 17 years old, in 1944, Appling auditioned for one of the most famous black gospel choirs Wings Over Jordan.

"The just hired me right away," said Appling.

"As we transitioned through all of the civil rights years, there was difficulty getting black musicians before the general public," said Forbers.

But in the 1940s there was a breakthrough, the “Wings Over Jordan" choir got a radio special once a week.

"They would come on every Sunday morning at 9 o’clock,” said Appling.

In 1945, Appling and the choir got a special invitation to sing for the troops during WWII.

"It was a little frightening because we were 25 miles from the front lines," she said.

Appling sang during some of the biggest moments in world history.

"Christopher Columbus' ashes were in an urn and they were stolen during the war by the Germans," she said.

The 92nd Infantry of the United States Army found the urn and asked Appling and the choir to sing at a ceremony as the ashes were returned.

"When you look back on it you realize how important it was."

As a black musician during the Jim Crow era, Appling rubbed shoulders with other famous musicians of that time including Lionel Hampton and Duke Ellington who tried to hire her.

"He wanted me to sing blues with his band. He said 'you have a nice blues voice' but I said 'I don’t sing the blues.'"

She and her family settled in Tacoma in the 1950s. She found a church and she even recorded her own gospel album. Now, she's embraced by a community who wants to share her story.

"At one point we used to sit at our grandparent’s knee and listen to their stories and those stories would inspire us strengthen us give us vision," said Forbes.

