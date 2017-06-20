Tacoma Action Collective raising awareness

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Dash cam and hallway footage of Seattle officer-involved shooting
-
WSP targeting left lane 'campers'
-
Seattle teachers to hold rally demanding justice for Charleena Lyles
-
Gospel choir tries out for America's Got Talent
-
KING 5 Breaking News
-
Make-A-Wish surprises Maple Valley boy with puppy
-
'59er Diner reopens near Leavenworth
-
Magnolia neighbors debate Fort Lawton future
-
Space Needle workers win in court
-
High-flying egg experiment
More Stories
-
Family of Charleena Lyles grieves at vigil: ‘She was…Jun 20, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
Seattle Police identify officers involved in deadly shootingJun 20, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
-
Fifth hiker rescued on Mount Pilchuck in two weeksJun 20, 2017, 10:19 p.m.