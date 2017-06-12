T-Pain responds to Kentwood senior asking for help with yearbook quote

A Kentwood high school senior is receiving fame on social media after he quoted the rap artist T-pain for his senior quote.

Gabriel Silvan needed a quote to put in his yearbook. For inspiration, he tweeted his favorite rapper in December, asking if he'd help out.

The next morning he woke to find a response.

“He had tweeted at me, ‘people don’t think it be like it be, but it do.’ And I woke up the morning and saw that, I was like whoa, this is awesome! This is the coolest thing ever,” said Silvan.

When the quote made it in the yearbook, Silvan tweeted T-pain again, sharing the yearbook photo. The tweet then went viral which surprised the high school senior.

"That thing blew up. I don't know how, in what way, who retweeted it, who liked it, who shared it. I don't know who, because T-Pain didn't touch that tweet. And that has like 54-thousand likes right now on Twitter."

T-pain responded to the photo congratulating the senior, "This is the kind of ... I live for. You did it Bro. Killed it. Good job man."

The rapper borrowed the quote from Oscar Gamble, a Major League baseball star from the 1970s.

Silvan's idea for his yearbook ended with calls from Time, Huffington Post, and BuzzFeed

@TPAIN give me a senior quote please:) — gabriel⚘ (@GxbrielSilvxn) December 15, 2016

“people don't think it be like it be, but it do.” — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 16, 2016

Man. This. This is the kind of shit I live for 😂 you did it bro. Killed it. Good job man 👏🏿 ...............👏🏿 ...............👏🏿 .slow clap* — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 6, 2017

