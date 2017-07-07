Swift water rescue unit busy this year

This week, the King County Sheriff's Office Marine Rescue Dive Unit assisted in two mission on the Snoqualmie River, where nearly a dozen people were rescued. (Photo: KING)

The King County Sheriff's Office Marine Rescue Dive Unit has had a busy year.

Earlier this week, they assisted in two missions on the Snoqualmie River, where nearly a dozen people were rescued.

The team trains in swift water once a month.

"Water is unforgiving, especially in rivers. You can't beat water. You can't fight water. Most of us who have been doing this a while end up having a close call or two, and usually it's a river. It definitely gives you respect for rivers and their power," explained Sgt. Mark Rorvik.

The rescues on the Snoqualmie River added extra challenge as dusk approached, which makes for increased danger as debris is hidden from sight.

