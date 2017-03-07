SWAT supervisor shot during standoff in Colbert

COLBERT, Wash. --- Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said a SWAT team supervisor was shot in the shoulder during a standoff in Colbert late Monday night. The supervisor is currently in stable condition at Sacred Heart Hospital.

The standoff started at a home on E. Colbert Road and N. Leslie Lane. Deputies responded to a domestic violence call.

Deputies barricaded the suspect's house and the suspect spoke on the phone with negotiators but that was not effective.

After some time, the suspect came outside and deputies fired non-lethal rounds at him.

The suspect went back inside the house and returned with a gun. Deputies and the suspect started exchanging fire.

The suspect in that standoff was killed. At this time, it is unclear whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or a shot from law enforcement.

Sheriff Knezovich said the deputy has been with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office for more than 15 years.

According to officials, it was the third time Spokane County Sheriff's deputies had responded to a domestic violence call at the home.

"A little bit of frustration because we've had to keep coming back to that situation and it kept escalating. This is kind of the nature of domestic violence, they tend to escalate," said Sheriff Knezovich.

In a release, SCSO said the person who called 911 said the suspect had assaulted the victim and her daughter the day before and the suspect had a history of threatening to kill the victim and members of her family.

SCSO said caller also told them the suspect had just crashed his vehicle into a vehicle with the victim, her daughter, and her mother inside at the house.

The names of the suspect and deputy have not yet been released.

The SIRR Team is investigating the incident with the help of the SCSO Forensic Unit. The SIRR Team is made up of multiple agencies in Eastern Washington including SPD, WSP and SCSO.

