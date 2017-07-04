SUV catches fire during ‘Roman Candle fight' in Skyway

An SUV caught fire when a boy accidentally shot a Roman candle into it in Skyway on Monday. (Photo: Custom)

A 14-year-old boy took his parents’ car to buy fireworks with friends in the morning. He parked it on South 122nd Street and 75th Avenue South with the windows down, and the three boys began to have a “Roman Candle fight,” according to King County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the candles accidentally shot into the car and got stuck in the defroster.

There were no injuries reported.

Some grass and a power pole on the north side of the street were burnt as well.

