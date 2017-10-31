'Suspicious' death of 9-year-old in Seabeck

Crime scene tape is placed at a home in Seabeck, Wash., where detectives were investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy, Oct. 31, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of 9-year-old boy at a home in Seabeck, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Scott Wilson said emergency dispatchers received a call at 6:58 a.m. in the 11400 block of Symes Road and that the caller said CPR was in progress.

Wilson says it's department policy to send a detective to every juvenile death no matter the circumstance. The investigation is continuing because something suspicious was found.

Wilson said he didn't have any more information about why it was being called suspicious.

