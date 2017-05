A deputy from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: KING)

Detectives are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a 50-year-old woman in Everett Tuesday morning.

The woman's roommate called 911 around 1:20 a.m. to the residence in the 12000 block of 4th Avenue W., across from Mariner High School.

The woman's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the medical examiner.

