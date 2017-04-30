Suspicious bag shuts down ferry dock in Edmonds for hours

Ferry operations have resumed in Edmonds after authorities found a suspicious device on the ferry "Puyallup" and shut down service Sunday afternoon.

Service between Edmonds and Kingston was suspended for several hours while bomb squad crews with the Washington State Patrol's Homeland Security Division investigated the device. They described it as a bag with wires coming out of it.

The closure sent ferry riders to other docks looking for an alternative route to cross the sound. One of the crossings with the most delays was at Seattle's Coleman Dock, where riders waited three hours to board ferries.

Washington State Ferry officials re-opened the terminal just after 4 p.m. when investigators determined the device was not an explosive.

