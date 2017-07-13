KING
Mail thief takes swing at Milton officer

Brian Price, KING 3:43 AM. PDT July 14, 2017

Early Tuesday morning police tweeted about an assault against an officer in Milton.

Police say the officer attempted to catch a mail thief near 11th Avenue and Iris Street when the suspect threw a punch. 

The officer was not injured.

A Puyallup K9 unit followed the suspect into nearby bushes and dragged him out to police. 

