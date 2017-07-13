Mail thief takes swing at Milton officer

Police lights.

Early Tuesday morning police tweeted about an assault against an officer in Milton.

Police activity 11th and Iris. Puyallup K9 assisting looking for subject who assaulted an officer after catching him possibly stealing mail. — Milton Police WA (@wa_milton) July 14, 2017

Police say the officer attempted to catch a mail thief near 11th Avenue and Iris Street when the suspect threw a punch.

The officer was not injured.

A Puyallup K9 unit followed the suspect into nearby bushes and dragged him out to police.

© 2017 KING-TV