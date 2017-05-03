Suspected heroin users found living in stolen RV in Snohomish County

Nine suspected heroin users were living in a Snohomish family’s stolen RV, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. Four were taken into custody.

A stolen RV leads to a disturbing discovery and an eye-opening look at the heroin and opioid epidemic in Snohomish County.

Emily Leigh-Pitstick and her husband Stuart Pitstick said their nearly $80,000 RV was stolen back in March.

"It was a second home to us for sure. We spent so much time in it," said Emily.

The RV was missing for nearly six weeks. Then on Tuesday, the couple got a call that it had been on a private road off Ash Way in Lynnwood.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Drug and Gang Task Force also found as many as nine suspected heroin users, living inside the RV in deplorable conditions.

"I did go inside of it, and before I went in I was warned it was pretty bad, but I really wasn't prepared for how bad it was," said Emily. "And I think what bothered me the most is there were a lot of things in there that weren't even ours, that clearly weren't theirs either. So it was something just way beyond getting our RV stolen. These were people that had stolen from other people."

Photos: Stolen RV ‘wrecked’ by suspected heroin users

Emily and Stuart took photos and videos to document the damage, as well as the stolen electronics, garbage, guns, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia that was left behind.

They say the RV is beyond repair.

"To see something you put your heart and soul into renovating, to see it just so utterly abused and mistreated, it was just a shock," said Stuart.

But even more than that, the couple feels the real tragedy is that drug addiction is the driving force behind this crime and so many others in Snohomish County.

"I mean, for someone to be in that frame of mind to go and steal something that big and be able to hide in it for a month and a half without being found and living in the conditions they lived in - it's scary to think that is people's way of life and the drugs clearly have a hold on them, which is sad," said Emily.

They chose to share the images taken inside the RV to show people the very real impacts of Snohomish County's heroin and opioid crisis.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says heroin use is directly impacting crime rates in their community. Since heroin addicts are rarely able to hold a steady job, authorities say theft becomes one of the easiest options to fund their addiction.

For instance, cases of auto theft in Snohomish County are up by 40 percent. Burglary rates also jumped nearly 80 percent in recent years.

