Suspected arsonist in custody after multi-home fire near Langley

A 48-year-old white man is in custody for investigation of first-degree arson after a fire destroyed two homes and damaged others, in the Langley area of Whidbey Island.

Island County Sheriff Mark Brown says he does not know if the suspect had a relationship with any of the people who lived in the homes.

Neighbors reported hearing an explosion shortly after 6 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the 5700 block of Capt Vancouver Dr they saw flames shooting into the air.

Brown says, fortunately, "everyone got out before the fire fully engulfed the houses."

He says there are no reports of serious injuries.

Once the fire is completely out, fire investigators will take a closer look at the scene.

