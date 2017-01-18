KING
Suspect fires shotgun at 7-Eleven clerk, flees scene

KING 5:27 AM. PST January 18, 2017

SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who fired a shotgun into the 7-Eleven store early Wednesday morning. 

An on-duty clerk working inside the store along 16th Avenue Southwest was injured by glass and shotgun pellets. The clerk's injuries are non-life threatening.

Seattle Police and K-9 officers were not able to locate the shooter. 

No description of the suspect has been released at this time. 

