Suspect fires shotgun at 7-Eleven clerk, flees scene

SEATTLE - Police are searching for a suspect who fired a shotgun into the 7-Eleven store early Wednesday morning.
An on-duty clerk working inside the store along 16th Avenue Southwest was injured by glass and shotgun pellets. The clerk's injuries are non-life threatening.
Seattle Police and K-9 officers were not able to locate the shooter.
No description of the suspect has been released at this time.
