Suspect dies during altercation with police in Snohomish

Stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SEATTLE -- The death of a man Tuesday night as police responded to a domestic violence call in Snohomish is under investigation.

Sergeant Josh McClure of the Edmonds Police Department says in a statement the 29-year-old man died Tuesday night while Snohomish County sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call in the Echo Lake neighborhood.

Two deputies responded then requested backup and sent out a "help the officer" call, according to police. Thirteen law enforcement agencies responded.

Police say a "physical altercation" then occurred between the man and law enforcement as they attempted to get him in custody. A Taser was used.

The man eventually was taken into custody, but became unresponsive, police say. Deputies and officers attempted CPR while aid units were on their way, but the man died.

The county coroner will determine the cause and manner of death. The man's identity has not been released.

The investigation into the incident is being handled by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

Police say officers from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe Police Department were involved in the altercation.

Copyright 2017 KING