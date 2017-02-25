Suspect at large after Burien fatal hit and run crash

(Photo: Dave Wertheimer, KING)

BURIEN, Wash. -- King County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect after a deadly hit and run crash near Highline High School Friday night.

Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Friday in front of Highline High School on South 152nd Street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle, described as a newer silver or gray sedan, with possible right front damage, was traveling eastbound on South 152nd at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office

(© 2017 KING)