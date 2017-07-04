Surveillance footage of flag theft
Thieves were caught on camera stealing one of two giant American flags that hung from Crosby and Associates' Ameriprise Financial Services off Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast on Friday. Video: Courtesy of Crosby and Associates, Ameriprise Financial Se
KING 7:02 PM. PDT July 04, 2017
