Superintendent: There was no shooting at Belfair school

Mason County deputies said they found no evidence of a shooting at a Belfair middle school Wednesday.
According to North Mason School District Superintendent Dana Rosenbach, North Mason High School and Hawkins Middle School are on lockdown after deputies took a student into custody after a report of a student with a gun.
While deputies were on the campus, there was an additional report of an active shooter at the middle school.
Deputies immediately searched the campus and didn't find a shooter or evidence of a shooting.
Rosenbach said there was never an active shooter on campus.
