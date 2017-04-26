Superintendent: There was no shooting at Belfair school

Mason County deputies said they found no evidence of a shooting at a Belfair middle school Wednesday.

According to North Mason School District Superintendent Dana Rosenbach, North Mason High School and Hawkins Middle School are on lockdown after deputies took a student into custody after a report of a student with a gun.

While deputies were on the campus, there was an additional report of an active shooter at the middle school.

Deputies immediately searched the campus and didn't find a shooter or evidence of a shooting.

Rosenbach said there was never an active shooter on campus.

