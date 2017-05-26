Sunshine across the State for the Holiday weekend!

After our cool and wet spring, who would have expected a dazzling Memorial Day weekend! Mother Nature has decided to give us a break for the first Holiday of the "summer" season! Unlike many Memorial Days in the past, when I remember huddling under an eve at the Folklife Festival trying to stay dry while eating the corn on the cob - this weekend is going to soak us with sun!

High pressure will move in and settle over us for Friday through the first part of next week. This will be a great time to do anything outside. Grab the sunglasses and the sunscreen and hit the road.

If you want to stay cool, head for the coast. There will be areas of fog or low clouds along the ocean beaches in the mornings and maybe a little drizzle Memorial Day morning, but this will burn off Saturday through Memorial Day to sunshine. Temperatures right along the ocean will be in the low to mid 60's but look for low to mid 70's as you move farther inland towards Aberdeen and Hoquiam.

Puget Sound should see sunshine with patchy morning clouds over the weekend with mostly light winds. Temperatures should feel like summer warming into the upper 70's to mid-80's. Sunday or Monday may be the warmest day but only by a couple of degrees.

The mountains will be sunny though there may be a little afternoon cloudiness each day and maybe even a few sprinkles on Memorial Day afternoon. Freezing levels will hover around 12,000 to 13,000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures should be in the 60's to low 70's. Keep in mind that snow covers most of the trails above 3,000-4,000 feet. And the snow melt will keep the river running full with water temperatures in the 30's. Be safe around rivers.

Eastern Washington will heat up over the weekend getting into mid 80's to low to mid 90's. Definitely, the place to go to get the spring chill out of your bones.

One warning: the summer like weather isn't here to stay. Look for it to starting turning damp again by around Thursday with highs back in the 60's for Puget Sound!

Rich Marriott

