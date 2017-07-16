Sunken fishing boat leaking fuel along Oregon Coast

Coast Guard crews are trying to contain a sunken fishing boat that's leaking fuel at the Warrenton Marina on the Oregon Coast. (Photo: Coast Guard) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Coast Guard crews are responding to a fishing vessel that sunk and is leaking fuel on the Oregon Coast in the town Warrenton Sunday.

The Coast Guard was notified around 5:30 a.m. that the 43-foot vessel sank at its moorings at the Warrenton Marina and diesel fuel was leaking from the partially submerged vote. Marina personnel deployed a containment boom around the ship to minimize impact from the fuel.

It's unknown how much diesel fuel or other oil products are on the ship. No one was known to be on board the ship when it sank.

Coast Guard officials are trying to contact the vessel's owner, but have been unable to do so far.

Global Diving and Salvage response crews were also deployed to the scene to conduct operations in the cleanup.

