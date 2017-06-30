Summer weather for the 4th of July weekend

Most Northwesterners will tell you that summer weather arrives on the 5th of July, but not this year. We are settling into a stable weather pattern with high pressure over the western states forcing storms to move by well to the north.

For Washington, this means variations on the theme of morning clouds and afternoon sun all the way through the first week of July! Highs at Sea-Tac should bounce between the mid 70s to low 80s.

Friday should be the warmest day for the coming week, pushing into the 80s in a lot of places. A passing storm will increase our onshore winds for Saturday for some morning clouds and cooler temperatures, but still in the mid 70s for highs. We'll rebound a couple of degrees on Sunday.

Monday and the 4th of July should see widespread morning clouds, but mostly sunny afternoons with highs in the 70s. The 4th should be good with clouds clearing off by early afternoon and mostly clear skies for the fireworks displays. Later next week we will continue to see the sunshine and warming temperatures.

As you head out this weekend, keep in mind that although we had a wet winter, a lot of the vegetation has had a chance to dry out and the fire hazard will be increasing with the dry weather this weekend. This is particularly true in Eastern Washington, where it has been dry and hot. We're seeing the effects of this with the fires already burning there.

And last but not least, although they are warming up - water temperatures are still cool, especially in the rivers and, as always in the Sound and ocean. Be careful and be sure kids wear their life jackets.

Have a great holiday weekend!

