Summer snow in the mountain forecast

Crystal Mountain Ski Resort, Sept. 18, 2017. (Credit: Crystal Mountain) (Photo: Pittman, Travis)

It's still summer but mountain snow is in the forecast.

KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says the snow level in the mountains this morning is 4,500 feet and it will slowly rise to 5,500 feet as the day goes on. Up to three inches of snowfall is possible in the mountains.

Some of the highest passes and roads in the state could be impacted including SR 410 over Chinook Pass. Places like Sunrise and Paradise on Mount Rainier might also see some snow.

Fall doesn't officially arrive until Friday.

