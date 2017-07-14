KING
Summer fashion: What about a suit with shorts?

Are summer suits the next trend? Better or worse than the male romper? KING 5's Chris Cashman and Jordan Steele find out.

KING 6:10 PM. PDT July 14, 2017

Summer suits: Yay or nay? 

KING 5's Chris Cashman and meteorologist Jordan Steele (also known as "The Test Team") took their spirited summer suits to Green Lake to find out what people really think of the style.

Of course, we've heard of the male romper already this summer, but what about a suit with shorts? Would you wear one? Could you wear it to work?  

