Sue Bird announces she's gay, dating Seattle soccer star Megan Rapinoe

Sue Bird (Credit: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports Images)

A Seattle Storm star and the oldest player in the WNBA came out as gay publicly Thursday in an interview with ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.



Sue Bird, 36, told ESPNW she's been out to her family and friends for years and that she's been dating another Seattle sports star, Megan Rapinoe.



"I'm gay. Megan's my girlfriend. ... These aren't secrets to people who know me," Bird told ESPNW. "I don't feel like I've not lived my life. I think people have this assumption that if you're not talking about it, you must be hiding it, like it's this secret. That was never the case for me."



She told ESPNW that some people thought she should have done it sooner, but calling it her "journey," she felt now was the right time.



Rapinoe is five years younger and a professional soccer player for the Seattle Reign. She also played in the Women's World Cup.



Bird said she considered doing it prior to last year's Olympics, but "chickened out."

© 2017 KING-TV