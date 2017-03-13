Students stuck after snow slide covers Highway 20

Crews are working to clear a snow slide that is blocking both directions of SR 20 at milepost 123. (Photo: WSDOT)

DIABLO, Wash. - State transportation officials on Monday opened one eastbound lane of Highway 20 in the North Cascades after an avalanche left high school students and others stranded over the weekend.

A large snow slide fell across Highway 20 Friday, blocking in students from Everett who were on a field trip to the North Cascades Environmental Learning Center.

Everett School District officials say buses have been dispatched to pick up the students. They expect them to arrive at the institute between 3:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m. Then they're expecting students to be back at the high school around 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, crews will continue to work this week to clear the westbound lanes, which is expected to take a couple of days.



The avalanche blocked the only road out. The North Cascades Highway is closed for the winter east of the learning center, between Diablo and Mazama.



Officials say there is plenty of food and supplies. The learning center has 92 beds.



Transportation officials say avalanche experts worked over the weekend assessing the slide.



Friday's snow slide occurred between Newhalem and Diablo, about seven miles west of the learning center.

While EB lane on SR 20 is now cleared use is reserved for emergency vehicles & to allow people trapped east of the slide to leave. 1/2 — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) March 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING