OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Some of the state’s youngest drivers are calling on lawmakers to update and upgrade the state law regarding cell phone use by drivers.

More than a dozen students from Lacey’s North Thurston High School rallied on the Capitol steps Wednesday holding signs and yelling chants encouraging lawmakers to pass bills changing the state’s cell phone law for drivers.

“It’s not just your life you’re taking into your own hands, it’s everyone around you,” said North Thurston High School junior Cassie Ames.

Current state law prohibits drivers from texting or holding a phone up to their ears.

That law was written before most drivers could check their emails or Facebook feeds, so technically those activities are not illegal for drivers.

Two similar House and Senate bills would create a new violation, a D.U.I.E., or driving while under the influence of electronics.

Drivers would only be able to touch their phones to initiate a voice-controlled application.

“Siri, nearest gas station, or Siri, the address you want to go to,” said Sen. Ann Rivers, R-Clark County, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate.

To encourage drivers to follow the law, her bill would also make a violation reportable to insurance companies.

“Keep your hands on the wheel,” said Rivers. “Keep looking forward.”

Wednesday’s student rally got the attention of the sponsor of the D.U.I.E. bill in the House, Representative Jessyn Farrell, D-Seattle.

“You all deserve to be on roads that are safe,” Farrell told the students.

Both Farrell and Rivers are confident their bills have the votes to pass this session.

Similar attempts have failed in recent years.

“Nobody wants to be told to put their phone down, legislators, too,” said Farrell. “At the end of the day, it is not safe.”

Gov. Jay Inslee said he supports the move to toughen the state’s cell phone law for drivers.

