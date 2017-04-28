String of windows shot out in Marysville

Marysville Police are searching for three suspects in connection with a string of vandalism. (Photo: Leo Swithenbank)

A string of shootings has detectives in Marysville searching for answers.

Police believe three teenage boys may have shot out ten windows in the north end of Marysville.

Windows of eight cars and two homes have been broken or damaged from what appears to be a B-B gun.

The three teenage suspects were all captured on surveillance video.

