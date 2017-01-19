Stray bullet strikes 74-year-old man in head

SEATAC, Wash. - Gun shots erupted in the Hilltop Park neighborhood shortly after midnight Wednesday night.

The King County Sheriff's Office found multiple shell casings in the 12800 block of 26th Avenue South. Deputies believe one specific house was targeted.

Police received a call from the a home next door to the targeted house, saying a man had been shot in the head. Deputies say a stray bullet entered through a wall and struck the man while he was sleeping.

Medics rushed the man to the hospital. He has life-threatening injuries.

