‘Straight/Curve' documentary promotes body diversity in fashion

SEATTLE - An upcoming documentary is promoting body diversity in the media and fashion industry. It's called ' Straight/Curve ' and it's already creating buzz for young women.



The documentary takes a look at the dangers of having a narrow representation of bodies in fashion and media. The filmmakers interview models, designers, agents, national health experts and magazine editors.

Even though the film is just now making the rounds in the film festival circuit, it's getting a lot of young women excited.

"They just don't want to be put in a box basically," says Maggie Stenger. Stenger is a 16-year-old "curvy" model with TCM Models and Talent in Seattle. "We are all individuals and unique and we can't fit into a box."

Stenger says she and her friends have already taken on the #PlusIsEqual campaign on social media and the idea of the film has opened up dialogue on what it means to be beautiful.

TCM owner Terri Morgan says what we see in media is often a trickle-down effect from designers.

"The designers are the ones that create the samples for their collections," says Morgan. "They create the smallest sample possible so that they don't have to spend as much money on fabric." Still, Morgan says she welcomes a change in how we view fashion and hopes to see it impact her models.

The film producers say it's not meant to shame any body but promote body diversity since 90-percent of women and young women feel they are not represented in fashion or media.

