Storm damage closes schools in Thurston County

A power pole lies on a road in Thurston County after a major thunderstorm, May 5, 2017. (Credit: KING)

Damage from Thursday's thunderstorm was so severe, some school districts in the South Puget Sound area were forced to close or get off to late starts Friday morning.

The North Thurston School District closed for the day. The Tumwater School District reported schools would start two hours late, but East Olympia Elementary School would be closed. Check school closures and delays here

Thurston County was one of the hardest hit areas Thursday. Several people had to be rescued from their cars after power lines came down on top of them. Trees also covered roads and landed on homes.

