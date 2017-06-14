Seattle police horse retires from the force to the farm

Police horse Harvest with his partner, Seattle police officer Mark Wubbena. Photo: Seattle Police Department / Twitter

One of Seattle Police Department's most-recognized members is saying goodbye.



He's not retiring and moving away with his family—instead, he's moving to the Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center.



That's because he's the police force's horse, Harvest.



Over the past 15 years, SPD Police Horse Harvest has become a fixture in the city’s downtown core," Det. Patrick Michaud wrote in a Seattle police announcement. "He is easily the most recognizable member of the Mounted Patrol."



The police department is inviting the public to say goodbye to Harvest at events happening Thursday.



Harvest's final ride will kick off from CenturyLink Field at 12:30 p.m. heading to Westlake Park by 2:30 p.m. followed by Occidental Park around 3:30 p.m. He'll also make stops at some of his favorite places along the way—Diane's Market Kitchen, World Spice Merchants, Serious Pie and See's Candies.

