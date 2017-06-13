Is the sexiest vegan next door in Tacoma?

Daniel Dyviniak is up for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' sexiest vegan next door honor. Voting takes place online through June 21. Photo: Instagram/@vegandan26

One Tacoma man is up for an award you never would have guessed existed.



The contest: Sexiest Vegan Next Door.



Daniel Dyviniak, a nurse in Tacoma, is one of 10 male and 10 female finalists in People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals' competition.



"It’s just a way to have a silly name for a contest that promotes veganism," he said Tuesday night.



Dyviniak beat out hundreds of other entrants. One man and one woman will be chosen as winners—rewarded with a free vacation for two to Maui.



"As a nurse, Daniel protects the well-being of his patients, and as a compassionate vegan, he not only protects himself but also prevents more than 100 animals a year from being killed for food," PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. "Each one of the finalists in PETA's contest is a testament to how sexy vegans are—inside and out."



Dyviniak went vegan three years ago when he was declared HIV-positive. This inspired him to care more about the welfare of others and animals.



"I promote veganism because it is in line with my own values of compassion," he said. "Every life deserves to be treated in a compassionate way."



He says his cholesterol levels are low, his liver and kidneys are healthy, and he uses his experience to promote a plant-based diet to people diagnosed with HIV.



"It's been a really great way to keep my body healthy," he said.



Winners are selected by voting on PETA's website. The contest is open through June 21 at noon and winners should be announced on June 28.



"(Winning) would mean a lot to me," he said. "It would be really cool to see the message I'm sharing with people have a larger impact."

