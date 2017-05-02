For Fake's Sake: Spotting fake news

Anyone can fall for fake news. Even you. Twenty-three percent of people shared a made-up news story, whether they knew it or not, according to one survey.
In a three-part series this week, we give you to chance to find out if you can spot a fake news story, lessons on how to weed them out, and why it can be difficult to tell the difference.
What happens when news you can use becomes news that uses you?
Part 2 (Wednesday)
We walk you through the checklist of what to look for.
Part 3 (Thursday)
Our expert explains why what is considered "fake news" is often a gray area.
