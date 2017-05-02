For Fake's Sake: Spotting fake news

(Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOHANNES EISELE, 2011 AFP)

Anyone can fall for fake news. Even you. Twenty-three percent of people shared a made-up news story, whether they knew it or not, according to one survey.

In a three-part series this week, we give you to chance to find out if you can spot a fake news story, lessons on how to weed them out, and why it can be difficult to tell the difference.

Part 1: How to spot fake news

What happens when news you can use becomes news that uses you?

Part 2 (Wednesday)

We walk you through the checklist of what to look for.

Part 3 (Thursday)

Our expert explains why what is considered "fake news" is often a gray area.

