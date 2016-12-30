Field Trip to China: A KING 5 Special

Nearly 100 students from Tacoma's Lincoln High School were given the opportunity of a lifetime. They went on a field trip to China as personal guests of Chinese President Xi Jinping. KING 5 reporter Drew Mikkelsen and photojournalist Tom Tedford went with them to tell their story.
Planning the trip and the arrival
Meet the pandas and climb the Great Wall
Coming home and lessons learned
