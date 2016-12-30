KING
Field Trip to China: A KING 5 Special

Nearly 100 students from Tacoma's Lincoln High School went on a field trip to China as guests of that country's president. Here's how their journey began.

Nearly 100 students from Tacoma's Lincoln High School were given the opportunity of a lifetime. They went on a field trip to China as personal guests of Chinese President Xi Jinping. KING 5 reporter Drew Mikkelsen and photojournalist Tom Tedford went with them to tell their story.

Planning the trip and the arrival

Meet the pandas and climb the Great Wall

Coming home and lessons learned

 

