Pediatric cancer survivors design uniforms Oregon Ducks will wear Sept. 9

The University of Oregon and some young designers from OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital unveiled a special uniform that the Ducks will wear when they play Nebraska on Sept. 9.

The new University of Oregon Doernbecher Freestyle Uniforms were the work of three pediatric cancer survivors, UO student athletes and Nike designers. The collaboration began in May and the uniforms were revealed Thursday.

Together we will overcome. Nike and OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital bring innovation to @OregonFootball to #StompOutCancer. pic.twitter.com/frkXC9H1j3 — GoDucks (@GoDucks) August 24, 2017

“This is the first time we brought in football athletes to collaborate with kids on a full head to toe system of dress,” says Paul Sullivan, the University of Oregon Art Director for Nike.

The uniforms feature special messages, like “Win the fight,” and “Stomp out cancer.”

Doernbecher patients have teamed up with Nike for the last 14 years to design shoes and apparel for the Doernbecher Freestyle collection.

Nike will sell sideline and fan gear on its website and some stores Sept. 4, and says all proceeds will benefit a pediatric cancer fund at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

More than a game when @OregonFootball takes on Nebraska in Week 2. Win the fight. #StompOutCancer. pic.twitter.com/aSuI57wiby — GoDucks (@GoDucks) August 24, 2017

