Crash survivor summits Mount Hood

His goal was to make it to the summit. Yesterday, he did.



He is 49-year-old Martin Schuler. But he isn’t most climbers. In 2009, a car crash put him in a coma for five weeks. In February 2010, he wasn't able to walk.



But his determination and strength took him all the way to the top this week—the top of Mount Hood.

He did it in two days, reaching the summit at 4 a.m. on day two. He told KING 5 it was cold and snowy, but that didn't stop him.



"I was most proud that I had dedicated this climb of Mount Hood to my grandma Dorothy," he said. She passed away last month at age 101. "Well grandma, I knew you were there with me in spirit."

This was Schuler's third big mountain climb, but he's not done yet.



He plans to climb Mount Shasta—more than 14,000 feet tall—at the beginning of August.

