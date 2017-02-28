Still snowy in Auburn

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Taco truck feeds stranded I-5 drivers
-
Tanker truck crash blocks I-5
-
Fight with UPS over damaged package
-
Lots of fluffy snow falling in Redmond
-
Bill could relieve car tab shock
-
Lightning strikes Space Needle
-
Your snow videos
-
Baby polar bear from Munich zoo explores surroundings
-
Gov. Inslee signs immigration executive order
-
Lowland snow possible
More Stories
-
AMBER Alert: Yakima boy taken by armed uncleFeb 28, 2017, 3:36 a.m.
-
Two suspects shot, injured by deputies in TacomaFeb 28, 2017, 4:08 a.m.
-
Rare lightning bolt strikes Space NeedleFeb 27, 2017, 4:27 p.m.