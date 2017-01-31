Dreamer concerned about the potential end of DACA

Graciela Nunez Pargas, 22, was brought to the United States from Venezuela by her parents. (Photo: KING)

“You’re just going to keep living your life. You can’t let the other side win. You’re not going to stop your life and just mourn every day. Just distract yourself and continue moving forward,” said Graciela Nunez Pargas, 22.

She is a “Dreamer,” a young woman brought to the United States from Venezuela by her parents. She is protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA. But she says reducing her to one term is “fraud.”

Pargas graduated from the University of Washington last month with a degree in political science, worked as an organizer on Secretary Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and she’s now working part time in Olympia. Like many recent graduates, Pargas is looking for a fulltime job and says she has to work four times as hard to get the same privileges as U.S. citizens.

However, she and many other dreamers are concerned President Donald Trump will end the DACA program and they will once again have to live in the shadows. There are things that keep her spirits up.

See her extended interview below.

