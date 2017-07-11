Steven Powell released from prison

Steven Powell in Pierce County Court April 18, 2014. (Photo: KING)

The Washington Department of Corrections confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Steven Powell was released from prison.



Powell was sentenced in 2015 for child pornography. Powell's son, Josh, was suspected in the disappearance of his wife, Susan, but never charged.



A spokesperson at the Department of Corrections said Powell will now have community supervision for two years.

Deseret News reports the following:

In August of 2015, Powell was sentenced to serve five years in prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography. It was a charge that was dismissed at Powell's original trial but later reinstated after an appeals court ruled the judge had erred in his decision to dismiss it.

Powell was originally convicted in 2012 of 12 counts of voyeurism for taking pictures of two young neighbor girls, ages 8 and 10.

The release of Powell from prison is the latest chapter in the ongoing tragic story of the Powell family.

