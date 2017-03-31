State to crack down on drivers distracted by cell phones

Photo: Thinkstock.

Nearly 150 law enforcement agencies across Washington State are adding patrols in April that will specifically target drivers who are distracted by cell phones.

If you're caught texting or holding a phone to your ear while you're behind the wheel, you face a minimum $136 fine, although state lawmakers are considering making the law even tougher.

The Washington Traffic Safety Commission says this is the fourth year in a row law enforcement has beefed up patrols during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

"The show of force calls attention to the public safety threat posed by drivers being distracted," said WTSC program manager Angie Ward.

Fatalities from distracted driving increased by 32 percent from 2014 to 2015 in Washington.

The WSTC says 71 percent of drivers who aren't paying attention to the road are using cell phones.

"It only takes one driver distracted for a few seconds to wreck lives forever," said Ward.

If your phone is too tempting, she recommended putting it in a glove box or handing it to a passenger.

Don't call or text someone when you know they're driving. If you use your smart phone for GPS, put in the address before you go, and use a mounted phone holder while you're driving.

"We want drivers to understand that you can operate a car. Or you can operate your phone," Ward said. "But you can't be safe and do both at once."

