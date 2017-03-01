State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean

Washington state's oldest ferry has a new lease on life - and is headed for the Caribbean.

Washington State Ferries has sold the 63-year-old Evergreen State for $300,000 to Jones Broadcasting, LLC. The new owners plan to use the vessel as an active ferry in the southern Caribbean.

“The Evergreen State is a special ferry. It was the first vessel custom built for Washington State Ferries in 1954,” said Ferries Chief of Staff Elizabeth Kosa.

The 87-car Evergreen State was one of the first three Evergreen State-class ferries and served several routes, including Seattle/Bainbridge and the San Juan Islands inter-island routes. It was decommissioned in 2016.

Washington State Ferries plans to move the Evergreen State from their Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility on Bainbridge Island to a temporary moorage in Puget Sound sometime in March. The new owner will tow the ferry from Pacific Northwest to Grenada most likely in early summer.



The Evergreen State is one of two ferries that was put up for sale in 2017. The ferry Hiyu was sold in February to a local business owner, who plans to use the vessel as a floating entertainment venue on Lake Union.

