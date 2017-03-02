State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Handcuffed child
-
Whidbey Animal Abuse
-
Inmates making homes for homeless
-
Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise
-
Ballard Lifeguard arrested for Voyeurism
-
Drive-thru denied due to pedestrian policy
-
High Speed Chase Crash Caught On Cam
-
Small tremor events beneath Seattle
-
Sound Transit district splits some properties
-
Denver Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
More Stories
-
Everett Police vehicle involved in 3-car crashMar. 2, 2017, 2:00 a.m.
-
Juno Therapeutics ends cancer drug trialMar. 2, 2017, 4:30 a.m.
-
State's oldest ferry sold, headed to CaribbeanMar. 1, 2017, 12:58 p.m.