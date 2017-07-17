State reports at least 4 wolves have died this year

wolves (Photo: KING)

At least four wolves have died in Washington state this year, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.



A new report says two wolves died after being struck by vehicles. Another wolf was killed to protect woodland caribou.



The agency says a fourth wolf, wearing a tracking collar, was legally killed after wandering into Idaho, where wolves can be hunted.



The report, issued last Friday, also found that one or more wolves were responsible for the death of a calf whose carcass was discovered on July 12 in Ferry County. It is the second confirmed depredation involving the Sherman Pack this year. The first was in June.



Washington is home to about 115 wolves in 20 packs, all in Eastern Washington. They are a state protected species.

© 2017 KING-TV