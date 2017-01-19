An oil train. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Just how much crude oil is coming into and through Washington State heading to refineries?

We now know in the first Department of Ecology report on crude oil transported by rail, and soon pipeline.

In its report, the state assesses what kind of crude is coming in – light, medium or heavy; where it's coming in from, North Dakota's Bakken formation, or from Alberta in Canada; how is it coming in, through gateways such as Spokane or down through Whatcom County. And for the first time, we're hearing exactly how much.

The Crude Oil report only includes oil brought in from October 1 through December 31, 2016. It finds that at its peak, 1,366,392 barrels of crude came in during a week in November. The lowest, 993,000 barrels, was in December.

The amount of oil arriving by rail is also climbing, with 35 percent coming by train.

"It really is the most clear picture of oil movement and risk of oil movement in the state that we've had to date," said Jace Brooks, a Washington state Department of Ecology rule writer.

The data is now landing on the desks of fire chiefs and spill responders around the state to help them prepare for emergencies.

The report may be taking on additional importance after concern over shipments to the Northwest turned into reality in June 2016. A Union Pacific oil train derailed in the Columbia River town of Mosier, Ore. There were no deaths or serious injuries. The derailment was blamed on bad track bolts, allowing the rails to go out of gauge as the train drove over.

