State police: Oregon senator's wife killed while walking on I-5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed the wife of a state senator.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that a semi-truck hauling a box trailer was unable to avoid 54-year-old Leta Baertschiger while she was out walking in the right lane of Interstate 5 near Grants Pass.

Baertschiger is the wife of Herman Baertschiger, a Republican state senator from southern Oregon.

State police are unsure why the woman was walking along the interstate.

Baertschiger is survived by her husband and two sons.

The senator's office released a statement on Facebook Sunday, asking for privacy.

