A Washington State Patrol trooper rescued a dog from the inside of an abandoned car along I-5 in Snohomish County on Monday.



The outdoor temperature was 75 degrees, but the WSPsaid in a tweet that would be 120 degrees after 90 minutes inside the car.



WSP spokeswoman Heather Axtman said a vehicle was disabled and a trooper checked on it around 10 a.m. Monday. The occupants told the trooper help was on the way.



But five hours later, another trooper went to the same car, which was then abandoned with the dog inside.



The trooper took the dog to Everett Animal Shelter and followed up on the driver information based on the license plate. The WSP doesn't know who owns the dog or who was driving the vehicle.



"We would like to remind people that with the warm weather to not leave animals unattended inside of a vehicle," Axtman said. "The inside of vehicles get extremely hot in a short period of time when the vehicle is not turned on."



The owners of the dog rescued Monday could face animal cruelty in the second degree, which is a gross misdemeanor, Axtman said.

