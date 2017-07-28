State Patrol conducts 3-day motorcycle violation emphasis

Washington State Patrol (Photo: KING)

More motorcycle accidents on western Washington roads this year prompted Washington State Patrol troopers to crack down on violations.



This weekend, troopers in Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties will emphasize on motorcycle violations with extra troopers on the roads, and an aviation unit in the sky.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said motorcycle fatalities are up more than eight percent across the country. The rate is the highest since 2012.



Since January, troopers in the four counties have investigated 31 serious-injury or fatal motorcycle collisions, the state patrol said in a news release.



The state patrol is reminding motorcyclists to wear a WSDOT-approved helmet, have a license plate attached to the rear of the bike, ensure headlights are on, and avoid lane-splitting or shoulder driving.

© 2017 KING-TV