State monitoring sinking ship in Willapa Bay

The state continues to keep a close eye on an old fishing trawler that's sinking in Willapa Bay.

Workers removed one thousand gallons of oily water from the MV Hero.

Dive and salvage teams placed absorbent materials around the vessel to assist in the cleanup.



The state Department of Dcology planned to have people on scene Sunday, keeping a close eye on the situation.



The 125-foot trawler sank in its moorings.

